Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolts Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand

However, no damage to life or property has been reported so far.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 16:48 IST

Pithoragrah: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted various parts of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Monday but there was no damage to life or property.

With its epicentre in Nepal, the quake shook Dharchula, Didihat and Bangapani areas of the district at 4.17 pm, the disaster management office here said.

However, no damage to life or property has been reported so far, it said.

At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal on Friday night and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation's remote mountainous region.

