<p>Dehradun: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand </a>government has decided to provide a housing allowance to forest personnel posted in remote areas.</p>.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pushkar-singh-dhami">Pushkar Singh Dhami </a>said on Saturday that forest personnel work day and night in difficult conditions to protect the state's precious forest assets and wildlife.</p>.<p>While posted in remote and inaccessible areas, they have to stay away from their families, and in such a situation, arranging separate housing for their families is a major challenge.</p>.Media bodies condemn Uttarakhand government's legal notice to journalist.<p>"Recognising this difficulty, the government has decided to provide a housing allowance to forest personnel posted in remote areas, where basic facilities like health and education are not available," Dhami said.</p>.<p>The chief minister said such remote areas will be identified with the consent of the Finance Department, and this facility will be implemented there.</p>