Glaring lack of infrastructure in Uttarakhand to manage forest fires: Amicus curiae report to NGT

The report said it was imperative to address the critical deficiencies and violations hindering effective forest fire management in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 06:13 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 06:13 IST
India NewsUttarakhandForest fireNGTNational Green Tribunal

