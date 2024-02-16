Haldwani violence culmination of long-brewing communal tension: Fact-finding team report

The report criticized the prolonged imposition of curfew and internet shutdown, exacerbating the hardships faced by the already vulnerable residents, particularly women and children.

Because the area directly affected by violence on February 8 continued to be under curfew, it was not possible for the team members to directly meet and talk to the affected people, it said.

"We also reached out to members of the district administration however they either did not respond or informed us that they were very busy and therefore unable to meet us.

"Therefore, this is an interim report based on the conversations with a large number of members of civil society, journalists, writers and lawyers; and telephone conversations with a few affected persons who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity," the report said.