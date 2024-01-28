JOIN US
Homeindiauttarakhand

'Modi trying to become 11th avatar of Vishnu': Kharge asks people to not let BJP win Lok Sabha polls in name of religion

The Congress chief launched the party's Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand from the rally.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 12:45 IST

Dehradun: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to become the 11th 'avatar' of Lord Vishnu.

He was addressing a public meeting at the Bannu School ground here. The Congress chief launched the party's Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand from the rally.

Asking the people to oust the BJP from power, Kharge said they should not let it win the general elections in the name of religion.

Taking a dig at Modi for his visibility on TV, the Congress leader said every time one switches it on, Modi is seen holding forth.

"He is trying to become the 11th avatar of Lord Vishnu," Kharge said.

He added that while Congress leaders have laid down their lives for the country, the BJP has never any such sacrifices.

"Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives to keep the country united. Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru spent years in jail to achieve freedom. What has the BJP done," Kharge asked.

(Published 28 January 2024, 12:45 IST)
