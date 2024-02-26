NGT deprecates Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board inaction on Ganga pollution

"We are also surprised to see that across the state of Uttarakhand, in various local bodies, untreated sewage is being ultimately discharged in rivers but no preventive, punitive and remedial action has been taken by UKPCB (Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board) and it is staying a silent spectator, forgetting its statutory responsibility," a bench of Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said.