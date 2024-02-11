'Possibility of heavy protest': Intel warning issued days before Haldwani violence was ignored

On February 2, almost a week before the clashes, the LIU had sent a letter to the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) warning of potential protests by locals, the publication reported. The letter purportedly recommended conducting the demolition early in the morning and implementing proper surveillance of nearby rooftops. However, the operation took place around 4:30 PM, and witnesses later claimed that stones were thrown from rooftops.

When questioned about the report, Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar declined to comment, citing an ongoing magisterial inquiry. He emphasised that all actions taken at various levels would be thoroughly reviewed, and those responsible for the violence would be held accountable.

The Uttarakhand Chief Secretary has instructed the Divisional Commissioner (Kumaon) to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident and submit a report within 15 days.

A district official, speaking to The Indian Express, mentioned that similar precautions are typically advised whenever anti-encroachment actions are undertaken in sensitive areas.

The report allegedly mentioned Abdul Malik as having encroached upon Malik ka Bageecha, and since no freehold was granted for the land, the administration took custody of it on January 30. It noted the presence of a mosque and madrasa nearby and stated that notices had been issued to demolish them if the encroachment was not removed by February 1.

“It would be better to remove the encroachment in the morning time so that a minimum number of people are present there. It would be important to do the videography of nearby areas using drones so that things kept on roofs and gathered people could be seen beforehand. Barricading all connecting roads to the said place and nearby areas, and deploying police and PAC, would be important. Before the encroachment is removed, search teams should remove religious books and symbols (from the mosque and madrasa) to hand them over to the maulvi concerned, and this should be videographed,” the report further stated.