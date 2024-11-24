Home
The Sabarmati Report declared tax-free in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand is the seventh BJP-ruled state to have made the film tax-free after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 16:40 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 16:40 IST
