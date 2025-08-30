Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand HC gives nod to goat sacrifice away from temple for Nanda Devi festival

Devotees will now continue the ritual at a designated slaughterhouse supervised by municipal authorities, balancing centuries-old traditions with environmental and animal welfare considerations.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 09:56 IST
India NewsUttarakhand High CourtSacrificeNanda Devi

Follow us on :

Follow Us