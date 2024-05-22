Uttarakhand HC orders abolition of revenue police system in Uttarakhand within a year

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to totally abolish the system of revenue police within a year and hand over areas under its jurisdiction to regular police.

Uttarakhand is the only state in the country where the system of revenue police coexists alongside regular police.

Revenue police, which is manned by revenue department officials, has limited powers with only remote rural areas of the hill state coming under its jurisdiction. A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Kumar Thapliyal issued the order on Tuesday while hearing a PIL seeking abolition of the system.

The high court had ordered removal of the nearly a century-old practice of revenue police from the state also in 2018 while hearing a dowry death related case which was handled shoddily by the revenue police.

Again in 2022, a division bench of the high court comprising the then Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe passed similar orders while hearing a PIL which alleged that the investigation into the murder of resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari would not have been delayed if it came directly to regular police rather than being handled initially by revenue police.