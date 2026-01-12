<p>New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced the fare structure and travel rules for its upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper Express trains, which will offer faster overnight journeys with enhanced comfort, and improved safety features. </p><p>The train fare like airlines with fixed berths. The price of the Vande Bharat sleeper train tickets will be slightly higher than existing premium trains like the Rajdhani Express, and will require passengers to shell out a minimum fare equivalent to what is charged for a 400-km distance.</p><p>The first train is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Guwahati-Howrah route next week. </p><p>The passengers will be charged at a rate of Rs 2.4 per km for 3AC, Rs 3.1 per km for 2AC and Rs 3.8 per km for first AC. So, the minimum fare of a Vande Bharat sleeper train, which is up to 400-km distance, will be Rs 960 for 3AC, Rs 1,240 for 2AC and Rs 1,520 for 1AC. Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be levied separately, the Railway Ministry said in a statement. </p><p>Similarly, for 1,000 km distance — between the launch route of Howrah and Guwahati — the fare will be Rs 2,400 for 3AC, Rs 3,100 for 2AC, and Rs 3,800 for 1AC. For a 2,000-km distance, the fares are Rs 4,800 for 3AC, Rs 6,200 for 2AC and Rs 7,600 for 3AC.</p><p>Prices go up noticeably on longer routes. Up to 1,600 km will cost Rs 3,840 in 3AC, Rs 4,960 in 2AC, and Rs 6,080 in 1AC.</p><p>Fares go up to Rs 4,800 in 3AC, Rs 6,200 in 2AC, and Rs 7,600 in 1AC for up to 2,000 km. On routes about 2,800 km, passengers will pay Rs 6,720, Rs 8,680, and Rs 10,640 respectively.</p><p>Fares would be Rs 8,400 for 3AC, Rs 10,850 for 2AC, and Rs 13,300 for 1AC on the longest routes of about 3,500 km.</p>.Air India to deploy new Dreamliner for international service from February.<p>Interestingly these trains will not permit RAC or waitlisted tickets. Only confirmed passengers will be allowed to travel, and all berths will be available from the day bookings open.</p><p>However, the rules for existing reservation remain the same. Quotas would be provided for women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and duty-pass holders, but no additional quotas would be made for these trains.</p><p>While tickets will be available only on digital platforms, the system will ensure that lower berths go to senior citizens and eligible women passengers wherever possible.</p><p>For the purpose of travelling, only duty passes which are reimbursable will be accepted. Facility of Free/ concessional passes will not be admissible. Standard child fare will be charged and children will be provided lower berths only if available, the railways said. </p><p>The train will have 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.</p><p>The sleeper Vande Bharat train design parameters have been taken to a new level. Its interiors and ladders feature an ergonomic design, with special parameters implemented throughout for safety and security, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained earlier.This train will be operated for overnight journeys.</p><p> The timetable of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will be planned in such a way that it departs from its origin in the evening and reaches its destination early the next morning, he said. This train will compete with Tejas and Rajdhani Express trains. </p><p>Semi-high-speed train with design speed up to 180 kmph has several new features including ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement, Vaishnaw said.</p>