Vijay Diwas 2025: History and significance of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war
It was on December 16, 1971, when chief of Pakistani forces General A A Khan Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army and 'Mukti Bahini', along with 93,000 troops. Following the victory, East Pakistan became Bangladesh
On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and…
On Vijay Diwas, the nation bows in pride and gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces who delivered the decisive victory of 1971. The Army, Navy and Air Force operated in flawless coordination, reshaping history and asserting India’s strategic resolve. Their valour, discipline and…