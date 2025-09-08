<p>The battlelines have been drawn for the 17th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vice-presidential-polls">vice-presidential elections </a>which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (September 9).</p>.<p>The ruling NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan against the Opposition nominee and former Supreme Court judge Justice <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-sudershan-reddy">B Sudershan Reddy</a>.</p><p>While Radhakrishnan is a BJP veteran from Tamil Nadu and the governor of Maharashtra currently, Reddy is a former Supreme Court judge.</p><p>Reddy (79), who retired from the apex court in July 2011, is a veteran jurist known for several landmark judgments criticising the then Union government for showing slackness in probing black-money cases. He had also declared Salwa Judum, appointed by the Chhattisgarh government to fight Naxals, as unconstitutional.</p><p>For the vice presidential polls, the electoral college consists of 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha (five seats are currently vacant), 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha (one seat is currently vacant).</p><p>The electoral college comprises a total of 788 members (781 presently).</p><p>The polling will commence at 10 AM and close at 5 PM on September 9.</p><p>The counting of votes will commence at 6 PM on the same day and the result will be declared immediately thereafter, as per a statement from Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice-presidential election.</p><p>As the stage is set for the polls, here is a look at how the country voted for its vice presidents in the past.</p>.<p><em>(with DHNS/agency inputs)</em></p>