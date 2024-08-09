Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Waqf amendment bill: Lok Sabha adopts motion naming 21 members for Joint Parliamentary Panel, to have 10 MPs from RS

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday and referred to a joint parliamentary panel after a heated debate between the NDA and the Opposition.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 10:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The joint committee of Parliament to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will have 31 members -- 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha -- and will submit its report by the next Parliament session.

The Lok Sabha on Friday adopted a motion naming 21 of its members to be part of the committee.

Kiren Rijiju, who is the minister of parliamentary affairs as well as minority affairs, moved the motion that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be referred to a joint committee of Houses consisting of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday and referred to a joint parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the opposition calling it targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

According to the motion moved by Rijiju, the Rajya Sabha has been asked to name 10 of its members to serve on the panel and communicate the same to the Lower House.

The committee will submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next session.

The 21 members from the Lok Sabha included in the panel are:

  1. Jagdambika Pal

  2. Nishikant Dubey

  3. Tejasvi Surya

  4. Aparajita Sarangi

  5. Sanjay Jaiswal

  6. Dilip Saikia

  7. Abhijit Gangopadhyay

  8. Aruna D.K

  9. Gaurav Gogoi

  10. Imran Masood

  11. Mohammad Jawed

  12. Mohibbullah Nadvi

  13. Kalyan Banerjee

  14. Andimuthu Raja

  15. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

  16. Dileshwar Kamait

  17. Arvind Sawant

  18. Suresh Mhatre

  19. Naresh Mhaske

  20. Arun Bharti

  21. Asaduddin Owaisi

The 10 Rajya Sabha members are: -

  1. Brij Lal

  2. Medha Vishram Kulkarni

  3. Gulam Ali Khatana

  4. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

  5. Syed Naseer Hussain

  6. Nadimul Haque

  7. V. Vijaysai Reddy

  8. M. M. Abdulla

  9. Sanjay Singh

  10. D. Veerendra Heggade

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 August 2024, 10:52 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaJoint Parliamentary Committee

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT