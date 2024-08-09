Waqf amendment bill: Lok Sabha adopts motion naming 21 members for Joint Parliamentary Panel, to have 10 MPs from RS

New Delhi: The joint committee of Parliament to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will have 31 members -- 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha -- and will submit its report by the next Parliament session.
The Lok Sabha on Friday adopted a motion naming 21 of its members to be part of the committee.
Kiren Rijiju, who is the minister of parliamentary affairs as well as minority affairs, moved the motion that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be referred to a joint committee of Houses consisting of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.
The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday and referred to a joint parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the opposition calling it targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.
According to the motion moved by Rijiju, the Rajya Sabha has been asked to name 10 of its members to serve on the panel and communicate the same to the Lower House.
The committee will submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next session.
The 21 members from the Lok Sabha included in the panel are:
Jagdambika Pal
Nishikant Dubey
Tejasvi Surya
Aparajita Sarangi
Sanjay Jaiswal
Dilip Saikia
Abhijit Gangopadhyay
Aruna D.K
Gaurav Gogoi
Imran Masood
Mohammad Jawed
Mohibbullah Nadvi
Kalyan Banerjee
Andimuthu Raja
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu
Dileshwar Kamait
Arvind Sawant
Suresh Mhatre
Naresh Mhaske
Arun Bharti
Asaduddin Owaisi
The 10 Rajya Sabha members are: -
Brij Lal
Medha Vishram Kulkarni
Gulam Ali Khatana
Radha Mohan Das Agarwal
Syed Naseer Hussain
Nadimul Haque
V. Vijaysai Reddy
M. M. Abdulla
Sanjay Singh
D. Veerendra Heggade
Published 09 August 2024, 10:52 IST