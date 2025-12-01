<p>A viral video of a Delhi man declaring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> as "the clear winner", with "no competition" has taken social media by a storm, as he compared it with other capital cities of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p><p>In the Instagram video, user Kevin Sam shared his first impressions of Hyderabad, where he said the city was an "underrated one". He gave his reasoning, saying some may find it offensive that Hyderabad is the "clear winner". </p>.Viral video: Elderly woman's energetic dance performance at wedding leaves netizens & guests in awe.<p>"Many people will get offended and many will even abuse me, but among Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, which is the best city? I think I’ve finally found the answer. The answer is Hyderabad, dude. It is such an underrated city," he said in the clip.</p><p>He said though he has been in the city only for a few hours, he had fallen in love with the city. "I landed here about four hours back and I'm already in love with this city, dude. Being a Delhiite and also I've been to the other two, there is no competition, dude," he said.</p><p>As he praised Hyderabad, he also mentioned the different aspects of comparison with Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. "Look, there is no traffic, the roads are genuinely better than Bengaluru, it is clean so that already beats Mumbai, and most importantly, I can actually breathe here which beats Delhi. Also, the food is also good. Bonus point," he said.</p><p>The comments were flooded with many agreeing to his statement. "No doubt Hyderabad is best city to live in India – and food," a user wrote. </p><p>Another user commented, "Hyderabad is way better than any other Metro City. I have been to all and no comparison with Hyderabad."</p><p>"Bengaluru roads losing to Hyderabad is not shocking at all," a comment read. </p><p>Many netizens reacted to Hyderabad gaining positive traction as a hub garnering attention nationwide and worldwide, standing out as a unique metro city. </p>