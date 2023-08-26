Watch: PM Modi gets emotional while congratulating ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3 feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while congratulating a team of ISRO scientists on the Chandrayaan-3 feat.

"India is on the Moon," Modi said in Bengaluru, where he arrived earlier in the day after concluding his visit to South Africa and Greece.

"I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute your efforts," a visibly emotional Modi said as he hailed efforts by the ISRO scientists who scripted history by landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.