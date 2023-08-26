Watch: PM Modi gets emotional while congratulating ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3 feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while congratulating a team of ISRO scientists on the Chandrayaan-3 feat.
"India is on the Moon," Modi said in Bengaluru, where he arrived earlier in the day after concluding his visit to South Africa and Greece.
"I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute your efforts," a visibly emotional Modi said as he hailed efforts by the ISRO scientists who scripted history by landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.
He also announced the decision to name the place where lander 'Vikram' touched down on the lunar surface as 'Shiv Shakti'
Terming the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission as an 'extraordinary moment' in the history of India's space programme, he said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as 'Tiranga Point'.
A large number of people, many of them holding aloft national flags, were seen gathered outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross to greet the Prime Minister after he arrived in Bengaluru.
On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.
(With agency inputs)