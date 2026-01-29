<p>Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shashi%20Tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> on Thursday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi%20">Rahul Gandhi </a>amid his alleged disappointment with the top brass. </p><p>In a post on X, Tharoor assured that he is on the same page with Congress the leaders in the service of the people of India.</p><p>"Thanks to @INC President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects," he said in the post. </p>.<p>Last week, Tharoor had stated that he has some issues with the party that will be discussed with the leadership, asserting that he has never violated the organisation's stated positions in the Parliament.</p><p>Any internal differences should be discussed within the organisation and not through the media, he had said.</p><p>Earlier, there were also reports that Tharoor is upset over Gandhi not adequately acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by state party leaders to sideline him.</p><p>"All I can say is that there are issues which I need to take up with my own party leadership and not in a public forum…I will be going to Delhi for Parliament and I will get an opportunity, I believe, to make my concerns very clear to the party leadership and get their viewpoint…have a proper conversation," Tharoor had said ahead of the meeting. </p><p>"I am in Congress for the past 17 years. Let's not go too far…as far as I am concerned, whatever has gone wrong, needs to be addressed and it will be addressed in an appropriate forum," he told the media. </p><p>There were reports of differences between Tharoor and and the party following his "pro-government" stance during Operation Sindoor. </p><p>The Thiruvananthapuram MP had said he had taken a strong stand on Operation Sindoor and remained "unapologetic," about it.</p><p>The BJP-led Central government had sent Tharoor abroad as part of a multi-party delegation over Operation Sindoor. </p><p>"When India is at stake, when India’s security and its place in the world are involved, India comes first," he had said.</p>