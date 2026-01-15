Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

We are preparing for future wars; indigenisation key for self-reliance: Army chief

He said that there has been a clear shift in the Indian Army's thinking in the last few years.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 09:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsIndian Armywar

Follow us on :

Follow Us