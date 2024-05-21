We want to return home: Indian students in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

“At the moment, we are safe. We are grateful to our university authorities, who promptly responded to our SOS calls and remained with us throughout the night, acting as if they were a 'protective force'. We are forever thankful to them. However, we are anxious about transitioning out. It's only five weeks left in the present academic year. Given the current situation, the university authorities have announced that classes will be conducted online for the coming week. The extension of the classes to four more weeks is possible. We are also seeking help from Indian authorities to help us go to the airport safely and board a flight," said Gandi Someswara Rao from Rajam in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, a fifth-year medical student at Kyrgyz Russian Slavic University (KRSU).