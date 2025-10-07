<p>Mumbai: Wearable smart glasses can now be used to make payments via UPI Lite by simply scanning a QR and issuing a voice command.</p><p>These small-value transactions using wearable glasses will neither need a mobile phone nor any payment authentication PIN, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.</p><p>Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar announced the launch of the digital payment innovations at the ongoing Global Fintech Fest 2025 here.</p><p>UPI Lite is designed for small-value, high-frequency payments with enhanced success rates and minimal dependency on core banking infrastructure.</p><p>The NPCI has also issued a video on the use of UPI Lite on smart glasses, which explains how a person can just 'Look. Speak. Pay'.</p><p>In a statement, NPCI said users can complete hands-free and secure transactions by simply scanning a QR, authenticate and complete payments through voice on smart glasses, without needing a phone or entering a PIN.</p><p>"The solution is aimed at everyday payments such as retail, food, and transit, encouraging greater digital payment penetration," it added.</p>.From charges on UPI to remote phone locking on EMI default, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra clarifies.<p>This feature addresses customers' growing demand for seamless, frictionless payments that integrate effortlessly into their always-connected, on-the-go digital lifestyle.</p><p>"This launch marks the first time UPI is extended to the wearable ecosystem, representing a step towards ambient payments by enabling seamless digital payments," NPCI said.</p><p>It also benefits banks and PSPs by reducing core banking system load through off-CBS wallet execution.</p><p>Embedding UPI Lite on smart glasses enhances convenience for consumers and strengthens India’s leadership in digital payment innovation globally, NPCI said.</p><p>The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform is owned and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).</p><p>NPCI, an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, is an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks' Association (IBA) for creating a robust Payment &amp; Settlement Infrastructure in India.</p>