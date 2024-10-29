Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

7 flights to and fro Kolkata receive bomb threats

The threats, however, turned out to be a hoax and flights were operated.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 19:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 19:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalAirportKolkataBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us