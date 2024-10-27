Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, to inaugurate new passenger terminal at Petrapole on Sunday

<p>Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday night, officials said.</p>.<p>He was welcomed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport by senior BJP leaders of the state.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah asks Somanna to campaign in polls.<p>Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing at Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.</p>.<p>The crossing at Petrapole is the largest land port in South Asia and is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh, a statement said.</p>.<p>He is also scheduled to hold an organisational meeting in the city on Sunday afternoon, officials added. </p>