Angry Trinamool keeps away from Congress; truce unlikely before Lok Sabha polls

The ball was set rolling for a larger alliance when JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar took over as the unofficial coordinator to bring unity among the Opposition. After initial discussions with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, his first stop was Kolkata in April last year where Mamata urged him to hold the first meeting in Patna.

There were reservations about Congress taking the driving seat but she was equally wary of Nitish and indicated to her close aides about the ambitions of the Bihar Chief Minister, who eventually quit the bloc.

Trinamool also did not pull back from taking an independent path to affirm its position in the state, much to the discomfort of some of the allies. It did not wait for a joint statement of the Opposition bloc it was part of and instead, went ahead to individually announce the party's decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

It also poached Congress’ lone MLA in West Bengal, who won the Sagardighi bypolls, as leaders put their heads together ahead of Patna meet.

One not known to pull back its punches, Trinamool stepped up pressure before the meeting in Patna on June 23 last year, saying it will not support the Congress nationally, if it allies with the Left in Bengal.

Three days after the meeting, Mamata again accused the Congress and Left of playing second fiddle to the BJP in Bengal.

Trinamool’s rhetoric was threatening the Bengaluru meeting on July 17-18 but it eventually saw Congress and Trinamool on the same page. The bloc got its name I.N.D.I.A. after Rahul Gandhi asked his close aide, KC Venugopal, to reach out to Mamata through Derek O’Brien. The leaders burnt the midnight oil to make the I.N.D.I.A. coalition bloc a reality.

The next day when the leaders met, Mamata suggested the name I.N.D.I.A. – as agreed by Rahul and Trinamool chief – and Rahul passionately argued why it is the most apt name. Despite opposition from leaders like Nitish who wanted the name ‘India Main Front’ (IMF), they managed to seal it.