Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Anubrata Mondal cop abuse case: NCW slams Birbhum SP for 'inadequate' action taken report

The letter noted that the response lacked certified copies of the FIR, the accused's medical examination report, and other supporting documents, all of which had been specifically sought.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 09:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCNCW

Follow us on :

Follow Us