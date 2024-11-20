Home
Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested on way to violence-hit Beldanga

According to a senior officer of Krishnanagar police district, Majumdar was stopped as a precautionary measure since they feared his visit to Beldanga might have disrupted peace in the area.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 12:12 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 12:12 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politics

