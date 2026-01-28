<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, alleging that “all other agencies” have been “completely compromised”.</p>.<p>Stressing that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms, Banerjee said only a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court would be credible.</p>.Coveted post of Maharashtra Chief Minister eluded Ajit Pawar, a six-time Deputy CM.<p>“We trust only the Supreme Court. All other agencies have been completely compromised,” she told reporters here before leaving for Singur.</p>.<p>Pawar (66), the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning. </p>