Bengal government survey underway to assess damage due to cyclone Remal: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Several coastal areas of the district, including Kakdwip, Namkhana and Frazergunj, have reportedly suffered large-scale damage to properties and farmlands in the aftermath of the severe cyclone which made landfall late Sunday evening.

"The government is already conducting a survey to assess the damage caused by the storm. Owners of houses, which have been damaged, will be compensated with Rs 1.2 lakh each by our Bengal government within 15 days. We will not have to ask for support from anybody," Banerjee said in an oblique reference to the BJP-led Centre.