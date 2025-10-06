Menu
Bengal Governor cuts short personal visit to southern states, rushes to landslide-hit Darjeeling

Bose would supervise the rescue operations and talk to the affected people, an official said.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 07:55 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 07:55 IST
