<p>Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose has sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the rape of a medical student in West Bengal – an incident which provided the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party fresh ammunition to target the ruling Trinamool Congress over the safety of women in the state.</p> <p>The police already arrested six people, with the last being the victim’s male friend, who had accompanied her while going out of the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of the state in the evening on Friday. Though it was originally reported as a case of gangrape, the probe by the police found that only one of the first five arrested people had raped her, while the remaining four had abetted the crime.</p> <p>The victim’s male friend was arrested on Tuesday. A court on Wednesday remanded him to police custody for seven days.</p> .Durgapur rape case: 5 arrested accused, friend of survivor taken to crime spot for reconstruction.<p>The governor sent his report to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. The report is based on his interaction with the victim, currently in a hospital, and her family. “We have to understand their feelings. Whatever steps are required to help them in this hour of crisis and in future should be taken,” he told journalists. The victim is originally a resident of Odisha and came to West Bengal to study in the medical college in Durgapur.</p> <p>The victim’s family, over the past few days, expressed keenness to take her back to Odisha.</p> <p>Pratap Chandra Sarangi, a BJP MP from Balasore in Odisha, met the governor of West Bengal at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and discussed with him about the incident.</p> <p>Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently stated that the women, coming from other states for study in the colleges in West Bengal, and staying in hostels provided by the college authorities, should adhere to the rules in place and should not venture out at night. Her comment triggered a furore, with the BJP accusing the TMC supremo of asking women to stay indoors, instead of making the state safe for women.</p> <p>"Mamata Banerjee is like a mother-like figure to me. If I have said anything wrong, I ask her to forgive me,” the father of the victim told TV channels on Wednesday. “I will render countless obeisances at her feet. But I ask her to help my daughter get justice.”</p> .Durgapur gang rape: After initial criticism, victim’s father apologies to ‘mother-like’ Mamata Banerjee.<p>The victim’s father had joined a BJP protest demonstration on Monday and criticised the TMC government led by Mamata. “It seems Bengal is under the rule of Aurangzeb. I want to take my daughter back to Odisha. Her life comes first, career later," he had said.</p> <p>The student at the private medical college had gone out of the campus at around 7:58 p.m. on Friday. She was accompanied by a male friend, who came back along at 8:42 p.m. but, after waiting at the gate for 5-6 minutes, went out, but again came back with her at 9:29 p.m., according to the police who scanned the CCTV footage obtained from the college authorities.</p> <p>The woman later alleged that she had been sexually assaulted, and her phone had been snatched by the culprits.</p> <p>Meanwhile, a student of a private engineering college in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her classmate, and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. </p>