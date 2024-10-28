Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal govt extends ban on gutkha, pan masala products

The order was issued by the state health department on October 24, citing public health concerns.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 10:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalGutkhapan masalaban

Follow us on :

Follow Us