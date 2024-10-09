Bengal govt forms SIT to probe into rape-murder of 10-yr-old girl in Kultali

<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in the South 24 Parganas district's Kultuli area, an official said.</p>.<p>The SIT will be led by Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali, he said.</p>.Kultali rape-murder: Villagers vandalise police vehicle as girl's body brought home for cremation.<p>"We want to assure the locals of our commitment to ensuring justice and punishing those responsible for this crime," the official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>So far, the police have arrested one person in connection with the case.</p>.<p>The incident, which occurred on October 5, sparked widespread protests across the state, with locals setting vehicles ablaze, vandalising a police outpost, and blocking roads in the area after the girl's body was found in a pond.</p>