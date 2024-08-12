Bengal hospital rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee visits victim's residence, talks to parents

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the residence of the murdered R G Kar hospital doctor and talked to her parents and family members.
Banerjee reached the post-graduate trainee's residence around 12:45 pm.
"She is talking to her parents and family members," an official told PTI.
The body of the woman post-graduate trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.
Published 12 August 2024, 08:20 IST