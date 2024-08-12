Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal hospital rape-murder case: Mamata Banerjee visits victim's residence, talks to parents

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the residence of the murdered R G Kar hospital doctor and talked to her parents and family members.

Banerjee reached the post-graduate trainee's residence around 12:45 pm.

"She is talking to her parents and family members," an official told PTI.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 08:20 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT