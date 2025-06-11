Menu
Bengal: Howrah sex racket prime accused held, mother and kingpin Shweta Khan still absconding

Ariyan was arrested after being on the run for five days, the officer said, adding that his mother and the key accused in the case, Shweta Khan alias Fultusi, still remains absconding.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 10:32 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 10:32 IST
