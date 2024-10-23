Home
Bengal ready to face cyclonic storm; schools, ICDS centres to remain closed from Oct 23-26: Mamata

She said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have already been deployed, and integrated control rooms, at both state and district levels, become functional 24X7.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 23:35 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 23:35 IST
India NewsCycloneWest BengalMamata Banerjee

