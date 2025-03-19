Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar alleges arson bid at Bharat Mata pandal; police suspect short circuit

Majumdar, the Union minister of state for education and development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), alleged that there was also an attempt to vandalise the idol of 'Bharat Mata' inside the pandal.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 18:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 18:53 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCSukanta Majumdar

Follow us on :

Follow Us