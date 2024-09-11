Bengali actor Ritabhari meets Mamata to push for anti-abuse panel inspired by Hema committee

Kolkata: Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to follow up on her earlier request for the formation of a committee to investigate sexual abuse allegations within the Bengali film industry, inspired by the Hema Committee in Malayalam cinema.

Ritabhari, a prominent figure in Bengali cinema, met the Chief Minister on Tuesday amidst ongoing street protests concerning the murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Hospital last month.

On Wednesday, Ritabhari shared an update on her Instagram account, stating, "The CM heard all the issues that has troubled women in the Bengali film industry."