TMC'S Firhad Hakim calls women 'maal'; faces BJP ire

'Maal' is a very cheap, sleazy word... a very disrespectful word towards women and I am sure that not only 'janab' Firhad Hakim, all the MPs, MLAs and the party members of TMC think that the women of Bengal are 'maal', which is 'bhogya vastu,' said BJP leader Agnimitra Paul