BJP trying to aggravate Sandeshkhali situation, not allowing peace to return: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday blamed the BJP for trying to aggravate the situation in restive Sandeshkhali by foiling every effort to restore peace and normalcy in the area even as the administration and police are working overtime to reach out to every villager to address their grievances.

Addressing a press conference here, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the administration has full control over the situation and is diligently addressing every complaint and grievance of villagers.

"The administration is in charge, with BDO and police officers working tirelessly. Every complaint is being thoroughly examined and promptly addressed. However, whenever there is a semblance of normalcy being restored, BJP leaders such as Sukanta Majumdar and Locket Chatterjee rush in to exacerbate the situation. The BJP shows no concern for the women of Sandeshkhali; their only agenda seems to be to sow chaos for electoral gains," she said.

Bhattacharya and another senior minister, Shashi Panja, both strongly reacted when a reporter compared the situation in Sandeshkhali to that of Singur and Nandigram during the erstwhile CPI(M) regime in 2007-08.

"Those were popular uprising against the misrule of the left, whereas the opposition is trying to foment chaos and disturbances in the name of protests in some parts of Sandeshkhali. There is no uprising. If there had been few cases of grievances of land grab and exploitation, those have already been addressed," Bhattacharya said.

"BJP is trying to incite people and violating laws," Panja added.

On allegations against the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, regarding the use of the word Khalistani against a Sikh IPS officer," Panja remarked, "The entire BJP leadership, both state and central, are silent about the humiliation of a member of the Sikh community. Adhikari is in denial mode having expressed no remorse till now about an incident which made the people of Bengal hang their heads in shame. We are taking the matter to the people's court."

"Not only Adhikari, his party colleagues continuously describe the CM as "Rohingya", isn't that derogatory," she asked.

Regarding the visits of the NHRC, the National Women's Commission, and other central panels, she remarked, "Members of the commission can go anywhere they wish as it is Bengal."

Bhattacharya wondered why none of the central commission members went to Chopra in north Bengal where four children were buried.

On Friday morning, enraged locals set fire to property belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing in an area of Sandeshkhali.

Armed with sticks, they set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj.

"The police for years did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to reclaim our land and honour", a protester said.

Police later entered the area and tried to pacify the protesters.

The fresh protests came a day after the area witnessed protests and arson, fueled by allegations against local TMC leaders for sexual abuse and forcible land grabbing.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with Shahjahan evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.