Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Calcutta HC commutes death sentence of Andhra couple to life term in child murder case

The child was born out of wedlock between Hasina and another man, but after that relationship soured, she had been living with her mother, the prosecution stated before the trial court.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 09:49 IST
India NewsCrimeAndhra PradeshmurderHowrahcalcutta high courtCalcutta

Follow us on :

Follow Us