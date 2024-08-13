Home
Calcutta High Court orders transfer of probe into murder of woman doctor to CBI

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 10:07 IST

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and death of a woman doctor to the CBI.

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

The high court also urged agitating doctors in the state to call off their ceasework, saying they have a “pious obligation”.

Junior doctors and interns across West Bengal continued their ceasework on Tuesday, protesting against the incident and demanding adequate protection to hospital staff.

Published 13 August 2024, 10:07 IST
