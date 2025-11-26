<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-bureau-of-investigation">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI) has arrested another suspect in connection with the alleged attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>'s North 24 Parganas district during a raid at the residence of former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC</a> leader Sheikh Shahjahan on January 5, 2024, an officer said on Wednesday.</p><p>The accused has been identified as Duranta Mollah, reportedly a close associate of Shahjahan, he said.</p><p>"Mollah was involved in the attack on ED officers during the raid last year. He can also be seen in photographs captured during the assault," the officer said.</p>.CBI team revisits Sandeshkhali to gather more evidence in ED attack case.<p>He added that tracing Mollah had been difficult as the accused frequently changed locations.</p><p>"Multiple searches were conducted at various places, including his residence, and several notices were served, but he remained untraceable. We recently located him and carried out a late-night operation in Sandeshkhali on Tuesday, arresting him from a hideout," the officer said.</p><p>Molla was produced before a local court in Basirhat, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody, he added.</p><p>Three ED officers were allegedly injured in the attack in the January 2024 incident. In response, the district police and members of Shahjahan's family lodged a counter-complaint against the agency team.</p>.Sandeshkhali ED attack case: SC refuses to interfere with Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe.<p>Sandeshkhali was in the national spotlight after several local women alleged gangrape and forcible land grab by Shahjahan and his associates, involved in fish trade.</p><p>Police have so far arrested over 20 people, including two TMC leaders and another close aide of Shahjahan.</p><p>ED officials had conducted the raid at Shahjahan's residence in connection with a ration scam case. The team was accompanied by central forces during the operation.</p>