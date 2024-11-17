Home
Cease work by doctors 'illegal', says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on 100th day of R G Kar protest

Stating that the prolonged ceasework by junior doctors was 'illegal', Banerjee said that an agitation that denies treatment to the people of West Bengal is not acceptable.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 16:07 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 16:07 IST
