'Cease work' by medics affect healthcare services in Bengal's state-run hospitals

<p>Kolkata: Healthcare services in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>'s government-run hospitals were affected for the third consecutive day on Thursday as junior doctors struck work demanding justice for the rape-murder victim post-graduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and security at their workplaces.</p>.<p>This is the second time that junior doctors at state-run hospitals in Bengal went on a 'cease work' over their demands.</p>.<p>The medics went on a cease work after the body of their colleague was found at R G Kar Hospital on August 9. They partially returned to work on September 21 after 42 days, resuming essential services after the government promised to address most of their concerns.</p>.<p>However, alleging that the government did not fulfil its promises, the doctors went on a cease work again from Tuesday.</p>.West Bengal: Night-long protests over doctor's murder mark Mahalaya ahead of Durga Puja.<p>"The government has not yet invited us for talks over our demands," Aniket Mahata, one of the doctors leading the agitation, told PTI.</p>.<p>The doctors have also expressed concern with the pace of the CBI investigation into the rape and murder of the medic.</p>.<p>A statement released by the junior doctors on Tuesday claimed that the central agency's probe was "frustratingly slow" and that they were "disappointed".</p>.<p>In addition to seeking swift justice for the deceased doctor, the agitating medics are also demanding removal of the state's health secretary and greater police protection in hospitals.</p>.<p>The doctors also called for the immediate filling of all vacant posts for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, as well as the implementation of a digital bed vacancy monitoring system in hospitals.</p>