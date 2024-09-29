Day before Supreme Court hearing on RG Kar case, medics take out rallies demanding security at hospitals

Participants, including people from various professions, held candles and torches as they marched from Sagore Dutta Hospital to Dunlop Crossing on the outskirts of Kolkata. The junior doctors carried banners stating 'No Security, No Work' and 'No Safety, No Work." Three doctors and three nurses were allegedly assaulted at Sagore Dutta hospital after a patient's death, leading the medics to claim that these attacks demonstrated the government's failure to provide promised security.