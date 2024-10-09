'Demand justice, not Lakshmir Bhandar': Women in Bengal's Kultali amid minor girl's rape-murder

<p>Kolkata: Women in West Bengal's Kultali where locals recently held protests against the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl expressed disappointment over the progress of investigation into the case and said they want justice for the minor, not the "benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar", a financial assistance scheme of the state government.</p>.<p>The women of Kultali in South 24 Parganas district gathered at a local banyan tree and prayed to Goddess Durga for their protection and swift justice.</p>.<p>"We don't want Lakshmir Bhandar or Kanya Shree. We just want safety for our children," a woman, who gathered at the tree, said.</p>.<p>'Lakhsmir Bhandar' is a popular financial assistance scheme of the West Bengal government, which provides an allowance of Rs 1,000 for general-category women and Rs 1,200 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women in the state.</p>.Kultali rape-murder: Villagers vandalise police vehicle as girl's body brought home for cremation.<p>Another woman in Kultali asked, "Where is the safety of women? We have seen the Sandeshkhali incident and the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital. Now, we have lost a girl here." Notably, the state government has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bengal-govt-forms-sit-to-probe-into-rape-murder-of-10-yr-old-girl-in-kultali-3225213">formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT)</a> to probe into the alleged rape-murder of the girl, an official said.</p>.<p>The SIT will be led by Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali, he said.</p>.<p>"We want to assure the locals of our commitment to ensuring justice and punishing those responsible for this crime," the official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>So far, the police have arrested one person in connection with the case.</p>.<p>The incident, which occurred on October 5, sparked widespread protests across the state, with locals setting vehicles ablaze, vandalising a police outpost, and blocking roads in the area after the girl's body was found in a pond. </p>