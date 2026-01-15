Menu
west bengal

Did not go to I-PAC premises as CM but as chairman of TMC: Mamata Banerjee to Supreme Court

'We assume ED (Enforcement Directorate) knows about it. There is a series of data kept with IPAC,' Sibal said.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 11:32 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 11:32 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal

