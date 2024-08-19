Doctor rape-murder case: Court allows lie-detector test on accused

A psychoanalysis test was also conducted on Roy on Sunday.

Roy, according to police sources, confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the young doctor of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The civic volunteer – one of the contractual employees appointed to support Kolkata Police – was arrested on August 10, a day after the partially nude body of the doctor was found in the seminar room of the Department of Chest Medicine on the fourth floor of the hospital.

He was handed over to the CBI after the central agency took over the probe on August 14.

The police investigators zeroed in on the civic volunteer after analysing the CCTV footage. Besides, his bluetooth headphone was also found near the body of the victim at the scene of the rape and murder. The cops found pornographic content on his phone.

Sources said that Roy, who was known as an alcoholic, had gone to a red-light area on August 8 before coming to the RGKMCH. He had misbehaved with another woman while coming to the hospital from the red-light area.