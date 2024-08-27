Doctor rape-murder case: Video shows crowd at R G Kar seminar room, cops say crime scene not tampered with

The Kolkata Police clarified that the seminar room where the doctor's rape and murder took place at R G Kar hospital has not been tampered with, after a video allegedly showed people crowding the crime scene right after the body was discovered on August 9.

The clip, which surfaced online, purportedly shows Debashish Som, Demonstrator of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at R G Kar. He is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged financial irregularities at the government-run institute.

The video also pruportedly shows the personal assistant of former R G Kar principal Sandip Ghish and a police officer from the outpost at the institute present at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Indira Mukherjee, on Monday, junked claims that evidence had been tampered with at the crime scene. She said none of the 'outsiders' seen in the video were allowed inside the cordoned-off area, except for the parents.