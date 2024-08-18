Home
india west bengal

Doctor rape-murder: Kolkata Police not to allow any gathering near RG Kar hospital till August 24

Kolkata Police has clamped Section 163 (2) of BNSS around the hospital. The prohibitory orders have been imposed from the vicinity of the hospital till Shyambazar five-point crossing.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 02:03 IST

Kolkata: Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders near state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital from Sunday till August 24, banning meetings and assembly of more than five people, an order stated.

The hospital had become the centre of agitation following the rape and murder of a woman doctor in the medical establishment.

Kolkata Police has clamped Section 163 (2) of BNSS around the hospital. The prohibitory orders have been imposed from the vicinity of the hospital till Shyambazar five-point crossing, the order said.

Any person contravening the order shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, it added.

Published 18 August 2024, 02:03 IST
