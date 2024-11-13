Eastern Railway achieves record freight loading of 54.8 million tonnes from April-October this year

<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eastern-railway">Eastern Railway (ER)</a> has achieved a record freight loading of 54.888 million tonnes from April to October in the 2024-25 fiscal, a growth of 22.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year, an official statement said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>ER's earnings from freight soared by 30.68 per cent, reaching Rs 5,102.46 crores against Rs 3,904.34 crores earned in the corresponding period (April to October) of the previous fiscal, it said.</p>.Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted.<p>ER recorded a total of 54.888 million tonnes of freight loading from April to October 2024, a growth of 22.4 per cent compared to the 44.843 million tonnes loaded during the same period in the last fiscal year, the statement said.</p>.<p>The bulk of the total freight loading came from coal, with a total of 38.947 million tonnes loaded from April to October 2024, it added. </p>